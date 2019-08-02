Did you know living by a certain grocery store chain can positively affect the value of your home?

Trader Joe’s, ALDI and Whole Foods were found to make home prices go up, according to a study from ATTOM Data Solutions.

Investors looking for a return, homebuyers looking for convenience (or cookie butter and Two Buck Chuck), need look no further.

The average home seller return on investment for all ZIP codes over a five-year period with these grocery stores nationwide is 37%.

Homes located near a Trader Joe’s average a home seller ROI of 51%, and have added equity, owning an average 37% in their homes, or $247,445.

Homes flipped near a Trader Joe’s offer an average gross of flipping at 31%. Properties near Trader Joe’s also offer a 5-year home price appreciation of 33%.

Homes located near a Whole Foods realized an average home seller ROI of 41% and have an average of 31% equity, or $187,035. They also had an average gross flipping ROI of 35% and a 5-year home price appreciation of 31%.

Homes located near an ALDI realized an average home seller ROI at 34%, with an average 20% equity, or $53,650. Properties near an ALDI have an average gross flipping ROI of a whopping 62%, with an average 5-year home price appreciation of 42%.

Based on the survey of 1,859 ZIP codes across the country, the average equity for all zip codes with these grocery stores nationwide is 25%.

The average gross flipping ROI for all ZIP codes with these grocery stores nationwide is 52%.

Average appreciation for all ZIP codes with these grocery stores nationwide is 38%.

The average home value for homes near a Trader Joe's is $608,305; $521,142 near Whole Foods; and $222,809 near an ALDI.

Does your neighborhood stack up?

Click the image below for more info. Image courtesy of Attom.