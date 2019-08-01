A natural born leader, Fioana Taylor’s colleagues say she possess a rare combination of superb leadership, action-oriented problem solving and a warm-hearted outlook.

With roles spanning various industries, from credit ratings to energy, Taylor is passionate about working with innovative companies that are looking to disrupt and scale. During her tenure at both Tesla and SolarCity, Fiona led teams of over 350 individuals and oversaw multiple billion-dollar investment vehicles that grew the firms nearly 50 times in size. As a senior business leader at Visa, Taylor focused on global revenue forecasting, planning and analysis. Similarly, as a senior director at Fitch Ratings, Taylor managed a team of twelve analysts in corporate, sovereign and asset-backed securities. In 2018, Taylor joined Roofstock as its vice president of operations, where she continues to play an integral role in the company’s continued expansion. Process-oriented to the core, Taylor’s strengths lie in establishing and implementing scalable solutions, and at Roofstock, is tasked with growing the firm’s presence globally. In particular, she is focused on expanding the real estate investment startup’s footprint, as well as structuring its operations to facilitate tremendous growth and volume.