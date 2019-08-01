Holly Tachovsky is a serial entrepreneur and the CEO and Founder of BuildFax, a provider of property condition and history insights for insurance, financial and real estate institutions.

Under her leadership, BuildFax has grown from a startup founded at the height of the 2008 financial crisis to a multi-million dollar company. Tachovsky has devised an entirely new way of doing business. Tachovsky created a previously nonexistent class of data in the property data space and then took that idea to market. She raised funding for BuildFax in the midst of the 2008 financial crisis – a difficult time for the company and the economy as a whole. Nonetheless, the business began gaining traction and ultimately raised more than $12 million in funding from London-based DMGT. Methodically, one customer at a time, she built out a product, drove adoption, and now, BuildFax property condition data is considered the industry standard. It’s used by the largest insurance, lending and real estate platforms in the world. Not only is Tachovsky a successful leader who grew a company that sits at the intersection of the male-dominated tech industry, but she is also a relentless advocate for other women entrepreneurs and an active member in the Austin community.