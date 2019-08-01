In an industry that is being transformed by technology, Celeste Starchild is at the forefront of that evolution.

Her leadership in data strategies and syndication, product development and marketing has helped build the infrastructure that gives real estate professionals the ability to expose their clients’ for-sale homes to the largest possible audience, and allows millions of people every year to search for homes online. Nearly 150 million consumers visit a real estate website each month, most looking at, dreaming about and searching for online listings that are displayed largely because of the work Starchild does behind the scenes. As part of the leadership team at Move/realtor.com, Starchild drives data-related initiatives and strategies to propel innovation and create opportunities for the company’s customers, which include multiple listing services, Realtor associations, brokers, agents and publishers. Starchild is responsible for overseeing realtor.com’s data strategy. In this role, she is a crucial link between realtor.com’s consumer experience and customer service, providing leadership to the company’s internal teams across product, engineering and relationship managers to determine how best to support both of these audiences with data-powered products and experiences.