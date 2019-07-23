New Capital Partners announced on Monday that it is investing in the Florida-based ACES Risk Management Corporation, a web-based quality assurance software for the financial services industry.

ARMCO provides mortgage quality control, compliance and transaction risk management technologies, with products that can be used at all points in the mortgage cycle.

New Capital Partners invests in tech-enabled services, and focus on building companies.

“We are excited to begin our relationship with New Capital Partners,” Avi Naider, CEO of ARMCO, said. “Their operational experience and track record of creating value with growth-stage companies was a perfect fit for ARMCO’s current growth phase. The team members at NCP are thought leaders and industry experts in banking technology, and we look forward to continuing to build a great company through this partnership.”

Some of the products New Capital Partners provide include loan quality enterprise software, services, data and analytics, and their flagship product, ACES Audit Technology.

“We are excited to partner with the outstanding team at ARMCO,” Adam Cranford, managing director of New Capital Partners, said. “The team has done a tremendous job building a market-leading product suite and providing best-in-class service and support to their customers. Broad use of ACES by top banks, lenders and servicers in the country attests to the strength of the product and the ARMCO professional team. We are looking forward to working with the team to drive continued growth and innovation.”