In a move to increase its revenue growth, retail mortgage lender Guaranteed Rate recently hired Suk Shah as the company’s new chief financial officer.

In his new role as CFO, Shah will be responsible for overseeing Guaranteed Rate’s profitability and efficiently, all while supporting the company’s growth efforts.

“Suk is a huge hire for Guaranteed Rate and is a perfect cultural fit,” Guaranteed Rate Founder and CEO Victor Ciardelli said. “With an extensive background as a FinTech CFO, he brings a ton of experience to the company, including areas such as mergers and acquisitions.”

Prior to joining the company, Shah served Avant, a financial technology company, as its chief financial officer. Additionally, he was the CFO of the US and Canadian divisions of HSBC and the VP of financial planning & analysis at GE Capital.

“Guaranteed Rate is a pioneer in the digital mortgage industry and is uniquely positioned as an industry leader to drive mortgage volume and revenue through its innovative products and services,” Shah said. “I’m looking forward to joining this highly tenured and passionate leadership team to make a transformative impact for the company.”

Looking to get hired? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros.