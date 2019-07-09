Three weeks ago, Situs Group Holdings, a provider of business and tech solutions for the real estate industry, announced its merger with American Mortgage Consultants, a due-diligence firm that caters to secondary market participants, forming SitusAMC.

The merged enterprise rebranded as SitusAMC and plans to offer services and tech solutions to commercial and residential real estate firms.

Now, SitusAMC has made two key hires to lead its U.S. servicing & asset management business, welcoming Tim Mazzetti and Dean Wheeler to the team as managing directors.

Both Mazzetti and Wheeler join the newly formed company from Cohen Financial's Investor Services Group, where Mazzetti was president and Wheeler chief operating/information officer.

Prior to that, the two worked together at PNC's Midland Loan Services as executives in service delivery, technology and product capabilities.

Now, the two will assist SitusAMC as it manages more than $175 billion commercial assets and provides fair value assessments of more than $290 billion on commercial real estate assets each quarter.

"We're excited to welcome Tim and Dean to the SitusAMC family,” said SitusAMC Executive Chairman Steve Powel. “We continue to make strategic investments in both talent and technology to strengthen our offering and better position us to deliver superior outcomes that help our clients realize opportunities in their businesses."