Mortgage Tech Rundown looks at the latest news in mortgage technology, featuring new product updates, integrations and announcements.



Calyx Software announced a new brand identity, website and enhanced service options for customers.

The company explained in a press release that the revamp was designed to embody its mission to unify behind one single brand: Calyx.

“These exciting updates more closely align with the characteristics our customers associate with the Calyx name: easy-to-use, accessible, reliable and customer-focused,” Calyx Executive Vice President of Business Development Bob Dougherty said. “Our new branding is designed to convey our historical success while simultaneously fully representing our key differentiators.”

Along with these new visual changes, Calyx has also introduced a new customer portal.

“We are deeply committed to customer service and providing free training options for our customers,” Dougherty said. “Our new online tool is an on-demand centralized portal where our customers can access training tools, register for webinars, download product resources and more.”

FInastra unveiled the latest developments to its open banking platform, FusionFabric.cloud, which aim to accelerate innovation and collaboration among financial institutions and fintech companies.

These new improvements include the launching of 61 new APIs, as well as the creation of select solutions on top of Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft PowerApps and Microsoft Dynamics 365, according to the Finastra.

“What we are seeing today is an unprecedented shift in the way financial services businesses from across the globe collaborate, innovate and compete, with half of UK and US financial institutions looking to collaborate in the cloud,” Finastra CEO Simon Paris said. “FusionFabric.cloud brings together banks, fintechs and SMEs onto a single open platform, allowing advanced technologies such as facial recognition, AI, machine learning and voice interaction apps to be created, deployed and monetized in the same ecosystem. The updates we are unveiling here are very much part of our goal to encourage collaboration in the financial services ecosystem and unlock limitless potential for innovation.”

Secondary marketing automation servicer Optimal Blue announced the completion of a “lights-out” integration between its comprehensive hedge advisory and loan trading platforms.

The real-time integration utilizes a library of proprietary APIs to seamlessly automate vital functions within the secondary marketing process, according to the company.

“We are thrilled to deliver this next generation of automation to our clients,” Optimal Blue Vice President of Resitrader John Ardy said. “More than half of our clients have already transitioned to the integrated platform and those that remain will be migrated over the next several months.”

The company also announced plans to expand axe posting for CRA, non-QM and Jumbo transactions.

“There is considerable value in a unified technology platform,” Optimal Blue CEO Scott Happ said. “This integration provides further transparency into whole loan transactions and delivers the connectivity, efficiency, and liquidity necessary to thrive in today’s competitive environment.”