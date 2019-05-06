The Federal Housing Finance Agency has hired two new senior advisors, announcing Monday that Meghan Patenaude will join as senior policy advisor and Christopher Bosland will come aboard as senior advisor for Regulatory Affairs.

Patenaude served previously as scheduling director for the Office of Vice President Mike Pence, where she oversaw the vice president’s travel and was the operations liaison for cabinet secretaries, members of Congress, dignitaries and corporations.

Prior to that, Patenaude served as the senior policy analyst at the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America’s Families and was development director at the Jack Kemp Foundation. She is also the daughter of former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Deputy Secretary Pamela Hughes Patenaude and both of them appeared on the July 2016 cover of HousingWire Magazine.

Bosland worked previously as deputy chief of staff at the Department of the Treasury’s Office of the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program. He also worked as counsel at several law firms, was an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and was counsel and chief of staff to a former director of the Federal Housing Finance Board.