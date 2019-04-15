Just last month, Radian announced that David Stevens, the former head of the Federal Housing Administration and the Mortgage Bankers Association, would be joining its board of directors.

But now, just three weeks later, the gig has come to an end.

Radian issued a 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late last week stating that Stevens resigned from the board on April 12.

In the brief filing, the company failed to shed any light on the reasons behind the sudden move, noting only that, “there were no disagreements between the company and Mr. Stevens relative to his resignation.”

Stevens, who served as FHA commissioner under the Obama Administration from 2009 to 2011, worked previously as Long & Foster Companies, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and Freddie Mac.

Since stepping down from the MBA in September 2018, Stevens has taken a seat on no less than three boards.

In January he joined the board at real estate investment trust Dynex Capital, and in March – three weeks before joining Radian – he announced a BOD gig at ProxyPix, a platform that generates real-time photos of properties. But his seat on Radian's board is now over.