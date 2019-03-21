In a move intended to boost growth, Radian recently announced it added mortgage industry veterans David Stevens and Debra Hess to the company’s board of directors.

Stevens, who served as the president of the Mortgage Bankers Association, retired last September to focus on his family and health. He was also the Federal Housing Administration commissioner under the Obama administration from 2009 to 2011 and has more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry.

Since leaving the MBA, Stevens has joined several boards, including Proxy Pics, Dynex Capital and now Radian.

Radian Chairman Herb Wender said the company is pleased to welcome both Stevens and Hess to its board of directors.

"Their leadership, strategic insight and depth of experience in the mortgage and real estate industries and government affairs will help strengthen Radian’s position as a market-leading residential mortgage and real estate services enterprise,” Wender said.

Hess most recently served as the chief financial officer of NorthStar Asset Management Group and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. Prior to her role with NorthStar, Hess was a managing director of Fortress Investment Group where she also served as CFO of Newcastle Investment Group.

Notably, she’s also held executive positions at Goldman Sachs, Chemical Banking Corporation, Arthur Anderson & Company, and currently serves on AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s board of directors.

"Radian has a strong, independent Board of Directors composed of proven leaders in mortgage banking, real estate, government, business operations, and capital and secondary markets,” Radian Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry said. “The addition of Debra and Dave will further strengthen our Board and provide us with valuable insight and guidance to execute our strategic plan for strong growth, value creation and stockholder returns."