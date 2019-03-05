David Stevens – the former commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration and president of the Mortgage Bankers Association – has joined another company following his September 2018 exit from the MBA.

ProxyPics, a platform to obtain real-time photos of properties, announced that Stevens has joined the company as a senior strategic advisor.

ProxyPics’ CEO and Founder Luke Tomaszewski said in a press release that he is excited to bring Stevens on board and that Stevens will be contributing his in-depth housing market knowledge and expertise to the company.

This isn’t the first move Stevens has made after he left the MBA. It was announced earlier this year that Stevens joined real estate investment trust Dynex Capital’s board of directors.

Stevens served as MBA's president for seven years before stepping down in September, citing the need to spend time with family and tend to his health after entering cancer remission.

He also served as FHA commissioner under the Obama Administration from 2009 to 2011, and worked previously as Long & Foster Companies, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and Freddie Mac.