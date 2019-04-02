Commercial lender Berkadia recently announced it expanded its mortgage banking team, adding three new directors to the team, including Carolyn Whatley, Laura Beaton and George Spadier.

“Bringing Carolyn, Laura and George on board enhances our regional and product expertise and is another step in our ongoing effort to cultivate best-in-class talent in every major market across the company,” Berkadia EVP and Head of Mortgage Banking Hilary Provinse said.

Whatley and Beaton both join Berkadia’s team as managing directors and Spadier has been appointed to the position of senior director.

Sponsor Content

As managing director, Whatley will work to expand Berkadia’s work with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, particularly in the Southeast region. Notably, Whatley has more than 30 years of experience in multifamily commercial real estate, most recently serving as the director and SVP of Capital One Multifamily Finance.

In her new position as managing director, Beaton is expected to grow Berkadia’s footprint in the Northeast region, working alongside the company’s Boston team, the company announced. Prior to joining Berkadia, Beaton served as Walker & Dunlop’s vice president, where she focused on providing debt solutions for multifamily commercial property owners.

As senior director, Spadier will work to expand and deepen Berkadia’s client relationships in the Southern California market, the company said. Spadier joins Berkadia from Sunrise Mortgage & Investment Co., where he served as vice president and was responsible for arranging financing for multifamily, industrial, self-storage, retail and office properties throughout the United States.

“As our industry, and our organization, increases its focus on technology and product innovation, we remain cognizant that people—our teams and our clients—are the cornerstone of our business and that nurturing and supporting our deep client relationships is what will truly propel us forward,” Provinse concluded.

Need help getting hired or looking to hire? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros.