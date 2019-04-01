Valligent Residential Appraisal Report is a full interior inspection appraisal that is fully regulatory compliant and is completed in just one hour, rather than days.

Instead of filling out an appraisal form field by field as most appraisers do, information is automatically acquired from a variety of data sources, then validated and imported into the standard appraisal report format. Some of the sources the information is derived from includes multiple public record sources, local MLS, virtual inspection and a variety of market analytic tools presented to the appraiser. This makes for an extremely efficient review and appraiser knowledge enhancement. The VRAR virtual inspection is then completed whenever the borrower is ready and results are presented in an accurate, compliant and completed appraisal within hours.