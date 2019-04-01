StreamLoan provides technology solutions at the top of the origination funnel, connecting real estate agents, borrowers and loan officers to convert leads into loans faster.

It accomplishes this all with its mobile-first technology, automating the underwriting process. This then leads to more closed loans. StreamLoan is a B2B, software-as-a-service and mobile smart digital workflow platform. StreamLoan licenses to mortgage lenders, real estate brokerages and home builders to create a single end-to-end digital journey for borrowers. Its technology platform digitizes an intelligent workflow starting with CRM and lead capture and routing for mortgage lenders. And over the past year, the company experienced tremendous growth with more than 300% year-over-year increase in mortgage lenders and associated revenue.