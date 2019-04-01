Roofstock’s data-driven platform allows users to evaluate, purchase and own residential investment properties from anywhere in the world.

To encourage transparency in the investment class, Roofstock created three engines, which crunch data from multiple, qualified sources and provide thorough information for investors to make educated, confident investments in properties. The engines, which are integrated into the Roofstock marketplace and user experience, integrate machine learning, predictive analytics, deep learning, statistical models and image processing. Roofstock saw an approximately 50% increase in overall revenue from 2017 to 2018.