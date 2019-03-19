ComplianceEase recently announced the promotion of former Senior Vice President of Sales and Client Success Dan Smith, as well as the appointment of Shelia Meagher to assume his position.

Smith has been promoted as senior vice president of government relations. In this new role, he will be responsible for expanding the adoption of ComplianceEase software and ancillary services at government agencies and regulators.

Since joining ComplianceEase in 2005, Smith has helped the company’s flagship technology, ComplianceAnalyzer, become one of the mortgage industry’s most adopted automated compliance solution.

“Our long-term growth strategy demands a team of proven leaders who can collaborate with clients and prospects to better understand their evolving needs,” ComplianceEase Executive Chairman John Vong said. “Dan has played a pivotal role in ComplianceEase’s growth thus far. And I’m confident that his and Sheila’s combined experience will lead to the development and implementation of solutions that will help take our clients’ businesses, and ours, to the next level.”

As SVP of Sales and Client success, Meagher is expected to lead the company’s sales, on-boarding and on-going client support teams.

Meagher is an industry veteran who has more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience. Prior to joining ComplianceEase’s team, she served as vice president of national sales at Pro Teck Valuations, and held senior-level sales and marketing positions at UHS America and LoanPerformance.

