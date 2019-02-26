Real estate marketplace Auction.com announced it has brought on Ravi Singh as its chief product and technology officer.

In this role, Singh will lead Auction’s technology organization and continue to expand its suite of technology products. He will oversee the company’s combined product, technology and engineering functions, the company explained in a press release.

“Ravi’s proven leadership aligns perfectly with Auction.com’s focus on growth and innovation,” said Auction CEO Jason Allnutt. “I look forward to supporting Ravi as he continues advancing Auction’s technological capabilities and evolving our next generation of disruptive technologies such as Auction Interact. This suite of interactive products – including Portfolio Interact for sellers and Foreclosure Interact mobile app for buyers – will fully digitize the REO and courthouse experiences, enabling a seamless, transparent and real-time transaction.”

Sponsor Content

Singh comes to Auction from Demco, where he served as executive director, leading the company’s software division. During his time with Demco, Singh structured a merger of two companies and created a new platform that has become the foundation for its product infrastructure. Singh also previously held positions with Tillster, MediaShift and NaviVision.

“Auction.com’s technology - complemented by its world-class marketing, precise operational execution, and a relentless focus on clients and growth - is how it has grown to be the real estate disposition leader,” Singh said. “My focus will be to partner with our internal teams and continue strengthening our technology infrastructure and delivering cutting-edge solutions for our clients and customers.”