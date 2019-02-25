Financial services solutions provider ISGN Solutions announced it is changing its name to Sourcepoint.

The company explained that the new name reflects the company’s “heritage and focus.”

“As a member of the Firstsource family, Sourcepoint draws from the tools, talent, and backing of its publicly traded parent company which serves Fortune 100 Healthcare, BFSI and media companies. Sourcepoint’s daily focus is on leveraging its tools, capabilities and people to help point its customers forward,” the company said in a press release.

Sourcepoint President and CEO Erik Anderson explained that the rebrand comes at a time of growth for the company and signifies the direction the company is headed.

“April will be the three-year anniversary of our acquisition by Firstsource,” said Anderson. “During that time, and despite significant market volatility, we have thrived – more than doubled our size, deepened our relationships with existing clients, added great new clients, overhauled our leadership and management teams, and developed an entire suite of new products and services. Most importantly, along the way, we have discovered the early contours of a company that is uniquely positioned to help our clients succeed.”

“To celebrate the ending of one chapter and the start of a new one, we believed now was the right time to unveil a new name and a new brand that would symbolize who we are becoming and who we aspire to be,” he added.