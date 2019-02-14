JPMorgan Chase is rolling out the first cryptocurrency backed by a U.S. financial institution, according to a new report by CNBC.

CNBC’s Hugh Son reports that JPM Coin will be a digital token used to settle transactions between clients of the bank’s wholesale payments business.

The bank hasn’t officially rolled out the coin for use just yet. The report notes that the bank will begin to trial the coin's use in the next few months and will only be used for a “tiny fraction” of the payments made in its wholesale business.

From the article: