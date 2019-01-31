The head of the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts, Anthony Casa, is leaving his own mortgage lending business behind to better help independent mortgage brokers.

In an exclusive video interview with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney, Casa explains why he is divesting from Garden State Home Loans and why he is turning his full attention to AIME, a 42,000-member independent mortgage broker community.

Casa also discusses the No. 1 perception problem facing mortgage brokers and claims loan officers are leaving retail to join their ranks in a "massive migration."

Sponsor Content

Still, Casa, once a social media firebrand, talks about where he is changing his engagement methods; his differing approach to posting on Facebook and LinkedIn. How should brokers be using the two platforms? Being aware of where your intended audience is hanging out is key, as is having a strong online presence yourself, especially when it comes to relationships with real estate agents.

"Real estate agents need to see and hear your voice," he tells Gaffney.

Watch to find out how he does it.