The Mortgage Bankers Association has named Equity Prime Mortgage President Eddy Perez chairman of MORPAC, its political action committee. As such, Perez will represent MBA’s interest on Capitol Hill for the 2019-2020 election cycle.

Perez served as MORPAC vice chair for the 2017-2018 election cycle and currently sits on the MBA board of directors.

“I am so excited about Eddy’s appointment as the 2019-2020 MORPAC Chairman,” said Alden Knowlton, MBA’s director of political affairs. “He is a demonstrated leader and champion of MBA and our advocacy efforts and I know his leadership skills, industry relationships, incredible work ethic and commitment to the MBA mission will help us continue to send a strong, clear and collective message to key policymakers on Capitol Hill on behalf of our industry.”

Perez, who also heads Atlanta-based Equity Prime Mortgage and its 18 offices, said he is honored by the opportunity.

“As the sole political action committee that directly represents the interests of the real estate finance industry in the federal political system, I understand this position brings with it sizeable degree of responsibility,” Perez said. “I am humbled to be entrusted with such a position by the MBA and its members.”