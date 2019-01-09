Movement Mortgage announced Wednesday that it is acquiring a big piece of Lennar’s mortgage arm, Eagle Home Mortgage.

Now that the information is out there, I sat down for a quick video interview with Movement CEO Casey Crawford to learn more about what went into the entire transaction.

I ask Crawford 3 burning questions:

Why'd you pick up Eagle? What does this mean to the culture of Movement to be expanding after some contraction? Some mortgage lenders are growing by adding shops, adding personnel, while some are leaving the lending business altogether. Is this going to be a trend for lending in 2019?

Watch the video to hear his expert answers. Enjoy!