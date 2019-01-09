Movement Mortgage announced Wednesday that it is acquiring a big piece of Lennar’s mortgage arm, Eagle Home Mortgage.
Now that the information is out there, I sat down for a quick video interview with Movement CEO Casey Crawford to learn more about what went into the entire transaction.
I ask Crawford 3 burning questions:
Sponsor Content
- Why'd you pick up Eagle?
- What does this mean to the culture of Movement to be expanding after some contraction?
- Some mortgage lenders are growing by adding shops, adding personnel, while some are leaving the lending business altogether. Is this going to be a trend for lending in 2019?
Watch the video to hear his expert answers. Enjoy!