In an effort to grow its retail channel, loanDepot CEO and Founder Anthony Hsieh recently announced John Bianchi was appointed to the position of executive vice president of national sales.

In this new position, Bianchi will report directly to Chief Production Officer Dan Hanson.

Bianchi is tasked with the responsibility of developing products, creating market penetration strategies and enhancing loanDepot’s market presence by working with executive leaders and teams across many companies. Bianchi joins at a time when controversy surrounds the company, its CEO and his practices.

"Our commitment to professional loan officers and the Retail Channel has never wavered," Hsieh said in an online statement. "We believe in Distributed Retail and we want to grow this segment of our business. John's hire reconfirms this commitment and positions us to further invest in the tools, products and technology that today's Retail loan officer needs to win. John's experience and expertise allows us to further focus on creating a sales culture unlike any other in the industry."

Bianchi is an industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience leading sales organizations. Prior to joining loanDepot, Bianchi served as EVP of national retail lending for Caliber Home Loans, and held several sales leadership positions with Bank of America and Countrywide Home Loans.

“Coming from a background of personal production like I do, means that I know how important the right products, the right technology and the right operational processes are to loan officers and customers alike,” Bianchi said. “I am very excited to partner with the sales organization and the ops, marketing and tech teams to create, deliver and execute a playbook unlike anything the industry has ever seen."

