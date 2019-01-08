Judging by the 2017 HMDA numbers, Ross Mortgage Corporation is a relatively small lender. According to data provided by iEmergent, Ross closed around $328 million in home loans last year, mainly in purchase.

Ross' average loan size is around $152,000 to give you an idea of its market.

But while the lender may be small in numbers, it is clearly thinking big. Many lenders are retracting their numbers, or merging or getting acquired, but Ross is hiring. This follows the company recently expanding its loan offerings.

The full-service residential mortgage lender headquartered in Troy, Michigan, announced today that the firm is expanding into Northern Florida by bringing in husband/wife team William and Angela Green to manage the company’s new Jacksonville branch.

Tim Ross, CEO of Ross Mortgage Corporation, said they are still looking for more.

“As Ross Mortgage continues to expand into new markets, we look for mortgage professionals at the top of their game who have a deep knowledge of their respective market, strong relationships with local Realtors and clients, and simply have a passion for helping homeowners,” said Ross. “William and Angela fit that criteria and more as they introduce the Ross Mortgage name and reputation for fast and reliable home financing service to the Jacksonville market.”

The Jacksonville branch is Ross Mortgage’s second location in Florida, alongside its Fort Myers branch. The Greens will provide that full range of mortgage products, including conventional fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages, FHA and VA mortgages, as well as 203(k), USDA Rural Development loans and much more.

“As a son and grandson of veterans, I’m also personally anxious to provide support to Jacksonville’s strong veteran population on their journey to becoming homeowners,” said William Green.

