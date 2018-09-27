Ross Mortgage Corporation is adding four specialty loans to its suite of lending services: one-time close construction loans, doctor loans, manufactured home loans and VA renovation loans.

The one-time construction loans will provide affordable and flexible financing for people looking to build a home rather than buy one. The loan offers a lower down payment depending on loan financing preference, one-time application and closing costs and the ability to lock in the interest rate at the beginning of the process.

Doctor loans are for physicians with potentially high student debt looking to start their career in need of a home. The loan removes the requirement to provide proof of at least two years of employment, the need for a down payment and restrictions on where closing costs can come from.

Ross’ manufactured home loans can be combined with FHA, VA, USDA Rural Development or conventional financing to purchase a manufactured home. Credit qualifications on these loans are flexible and buyers with a credit score as low as 600 are eligible to receive financing.

And finally, the VA renovation loan combines the benefits of a VA mortgage and a renovation loan into a souped-up financing option exclusive to veterans. The loans requires no down payment, no private mortgage insurance, and lower than normal rates and fees in addition to flexible credit requirements.

“In the competitive housing market, Ross Mortgage continues to offer value by delivering home financing options and lending solutions that are equally as competitive for our clients,” Ross Mortgage Corporation CEO Tim Ross said in a statement.

“These specialty loan options will offer more flexibility in our clients’ home buying journeys and aid them in getting into their next home in one seamless transaction,” he added.