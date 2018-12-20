LRES Corp., a national residential and commercial mortgage services company, recently announced it promoted Audrey Clearwater to the position of senior vice president of operations.

Clearwater currently oversees LRES’ commercial and residential evaluation operations. As senior vice president of operations, she will be focused on expanding LRES' commercial and residential evaluation division, which includes diversifying the company’s product offerings.

Clearwater has more than 15 years of experience in the real estate mortgage services industry and has been honored with multiple internal LRES awards, highlighting her success and expertise within the company. Notably, she served as a principle speaker for the Society of Chief Appraisers throughout 2018 and has been a contributor for several industry publications.

“I am honored to receive the opportunity to serve as one of LRES’ Senior Vice Presidents and to further progress positive change within the valuations industry,” Clearwater said. “I am humbled by Roger Beane and Mark Johnson’s decision, placing faith in my ability to manage the company’s commercial and residential evaluation operations. I look forward to continuing to work closely with my team to execute on the organization’s strategic goals as well as enhancing and expanding LRES’ operations.”

