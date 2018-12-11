The National Association of Mortgage Brokers recently announced the launch of a point-of-sale, cloud-based origination system called NAMB All-In.

Through Calyx Software, NAMB All-In will allow borrowers to initiate loan applications and begin the asset verification process. Notably, the platform helps mortgage brokers manage all incoming online applications, exchange and store documents and provide simultaneous support for both the current and upcoming Uniform Residential Loan Application, the organization explained in a press release.

“We chose Calyx as our partner because its solutions are well-accepted by the broker community, as well as fast to learn and easy to use,” said NAMB Board President Richard Bettencourt.

NAMB also recently joined forces with LendingPad to offer a cloud-based platform to connect broker members with wholesale lenders, called NAMB+LOS.

NAMB All-In is made available to all NAMB members free of charge. Currently, these lenders are participating wholesalers: Stearns Lending, Plaza Home Mortgage, Quicken Loans, Freedom Mortgage, Caliber Home Loans and United Wholesale Mortgage.