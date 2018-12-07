There’s no disputing that it’s been a rough year for the reverse mortgage industry, with volume recently falling to a low the industry hasn’t seen in 14 years.

But now that program changes issued in October 2017 are firmly in the rearview, some HECM originators are ready to charge ahead, optimistic about the promise for better business in the year ahead.

ReverseReview reached out to a handful of seasoned reverse specialists to talk about their plans for 2019 and where they intend to set their sights for growth.

Sponsor Content

While many said they were bracing themselves for another tough year as the industry works to regain its footing, they also stressed the need for positive thinking, believing firmly that the opportunity is there for those who go after it.

Here’s what they had to say:

Speak Visually. Create an infographic with Visme