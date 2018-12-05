Nearly 80 fair housing groups will be receiving federal funding to fight discrimination, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced this week.

The funding is provided through HUD’s Private Enforcement Initiative. The money, in for the form of grants, offer a range of assistance to the nationwide network of fair housing organizations so they can carry out testing and enforcement activities, HUD said.

In total, nearly 80 fair housing groups will receive approximately $23 million to address housing discrimination.

“It’s been 50 years since the passage of the Fair Housing Act, yet the fight against housing discrimination continues,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement. “Today we are making another investment to support our fair housing partners and protect families from discrimination.”

Here are the groups that are getting the HUD funds: