Nearly 80 fair housing groups will be receiving federal funding to fight discrimination, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced this week.

The funding is provided through HUD’s Private Enforcement Initiative. The money, in for the form of grants, offer a range of assistance to the nationwide network of fair housing organizations so they can carry out testing and enforcement activities, HUD said.

In total, nearly 80 fair housing groups will receive approximately $23 million to address housing discrimination.

“It’s been 50 years since the passage of the Fair Housing Act, yet the fight against housing discrimination continues,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement. “Today we are making another investment to support our fair housing partners and protect families from discrimination.”

Here are the groups that are getting the HUD funds:

 State

 Recipient

 City

 Amount

 Alaska

 Alaska Legal Services Corporation

 Anchorage

 $300,000

 Alabama

 Fair Housing Center of Northern Alabama

 Birmingham

 $300,000

 California

 Fair Housing Council of Central California

 Fresno

 $300,000

 Project Sentinel Inc

 Santa Clara

 $300,000

 Southern California Housing Rights Center

 Los Angeles

 $300,000

 Bay Area Legal Aid

 Oakland

 $300,000

 Fair Housing Advocates of Northern California

 San Rafael

 $300,000

 Inland Mediation Board

 Ontario

 $300,000

 Legal Aid Society of San Diego, Inc.

 San Diego

 $300,000

 District of Columbia

 National Fair Housing Alliance

 Washington

 $300,000

 National Community Reinvestment Coalition

 Washington

 $300,000

 Equal Rights Center

 Washington

 $300,000

 Delaware

 Community Legal Aid Society, Inc.

 Wilmington

 $300,000

 Florida

 Fair Housing Continuum, Inc.

 Rockledge

 $300,000

 Jacksonville Area Legal Aid, Inc.

 Jacksonville

 $299,980

 Housing Opportunities Project for Excellence, Inc.

 Miami

 $300,000

 Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, Inc.

 West Palm Beach

 $300,000

 Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, Inc.

 Daytona Beach

 $300,000

 Hawaii 

 Legal Aid Society of Hawaii

 Honolulu

 $300,000

 Illinois

 South Suburban Housing Center

 Homewood

 $300,000

 H.O.P.E. Inc d/b/a HOPE Fair Housing Center

 Wheaton

 $300,000

 Open Communities

 Winnetka

 $295,510

 Prairie State Legal Services, Inc.

 Rockford

 $300,000

 Access Living of Metropolitan Chicago

 Chicago

 $300,000

 Chicago Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Inc.

 Chicago

 $300,000

 Indiana

 Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, Inc.

 Indianapolis

 $300,000

 Kentucky

 Lexington Fair Housing Council, Inc.

 Lexington

 $300,000

 Louisiana

 Greater New Orleans Fair Housing Action Center, Inc. 

 New Orleans

 $300,000

 Massachusetts

 Suffolk University

 Boston

 $299,989

 

 Community Legal Aid, Inc.

 Worcester

 $300,000

 Massachusetts Fair Housing Center Inc.

 Holyoke

 $300,000

 SouthCoast Fair Housing, Inc. 

 New Bedford

 $300,000

 Maine 

 Pine Tree Legal Assistance

 Portland

 $300,000

 Michigan 

 Fair Housing Center of West Michigan

 Grand Rapids

 $300,000

 Fair Housing Center of Southwest Michigan 

 Kalamazoo

 $300,000

 Fair Housing Center of Metropolitan Detroit 

 Detroit

 $300,000

 Fair Housing Center of Southeastern Michigan 

 Ann Arbor

 $300,000

 Legal Services of Eastern Michigan 

 Flint

 $300,000

 Minnesota 

 Mid-Minnesota Legal Assistance

 Minneapolis

 $300,000

 Missouri 

 Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council

 St. Louis

 $300,000

 Mississippi 

 Mississippi Center for Justice

 Jackson

 $300,000

 Housing Education and Economic Development, Inc. 

 Jackson

 $233,538

 Montana 

 Montana Fair Housing, Inc.

 Butte

 $300,000

 North Carolina 

 Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc.

 Raleigh

 $300,000

 North Dakota 

 High Plains Fair Housing Center

 Grand Forks

 $205,000

 Nebraska 

 Family Housing Advisory Services, Incorporated

 Omaha

 $300,000

 New Jersey 

 Fair Housing Council of Northern New Jersey

 Hackensack

 $300,000

 Nevada 

 Silver State Fair Housing Council

 Reno

 $300,000

New York 

 Housing Opportunities Made Equal, Inc.

 Buffalo

 $300,000

 Fair Housing Justice Center, Inc. 

 Long Island City

 $300,000

 Brooklyn Legal Services (formerly South Brooklyn Legal Svcs) 

 Brooklyn

 $300,000

 CNY Fair Housing, Inc. 

 Syracuse

 $300,000

 Legal Assistance of Western New York, Inc. 

 Rochester

 $300,000

 Long Island Housing Services, Inc. 

 Bohemia

 $300,000

 Ohio 

 Fair Housing Resource Center, Inc.

 Painesville

 $300,000

 Fair Housing Contact Service, Inc. 

 Akron

 $300,000

 Fair Housing Opportunities of NW Ohio, Inc. 

 Toledo

 $300,000

 Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. 

 Cincinnati

 $300,000

 Housing Research & Advocacy Center 

 Cleveland

 $300,000

 Oklahoma 

 Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Inc.

 Oklahoma City

 $300,000

 Metropolitan Fair Housing Council of Oklahoma, Inc. 

 Oklahoma City

 $300,000

 Oregon 

 Fair Housing Council of Oregon

 Portland

 $300,000

 Pennsylvania 

 Fair Housing Council of Suburban Philadelphia, Inc.

 Fort Washington

 $300,000

 

 Fair Housing Rights Center in Southeastern Pennsylvania

 Philadelphia

 $300,000

 Southwestern Pennsylvania Legal Services, Inc. 

 Washington

 $300,000

 Fair Housing Partnership of Greater Pittsburgh 

 Pittsburgh

 $300,000

 Tennessee 

 West Tennessee Legal Services, Inc.

 Jackson

 $300,000

 Texas

 North Texas Fair Housing Center

 Dallas

 $300,000

 San Antonio Fair Housing Council, Inc.

 San Antonio

 $300,000

 Austin Tenants' Council

 Austin

 $300,000

 Greater Houston Fair Housing Center, Inc.

 Houston

 $300,000

 Utah

 Disability Law Center

 Salt Lake City

 $282,830

 Virginia

 Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia, Inc.

 Richmond

 $300,000

 Vermont

 Vermont Legal Aid, Inc.

 Burlington

 $300,000

 Washington

 Fair Housing Center of Washington

 Tacoma

 $300,000

 Northwest Fair Housing Alliance

 Spokane

 $300,000

 Wisconsin

 Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council

 Milwaukee

 $300,000

 
 TOTAL

 
 $22,916,847 
 