Nearly 80 fair housing groups will be receiving federal funding to fight discrimination, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced this week.
The funding is provided through HUD’s Private Enforcement Initiative. The money, in for the form of grants, offer a range of assistance to the nationwide network of fair housing organizations so they can carry out testing and enforcement activities, HUD said.
In total, nearly 80 fair housing groups will receive approximately $23 million to address housing discrimination.
“It’s been 50 years since the passage of the Fair Housing Act, yet the fight against housing discrimination continues,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement. “Today we are making another investment to support our fair housing partners and protect families from discrimination.”
Here are the groups that are getting the HUD funds:
|
State
|
Recipient
|
City
|
Amount
|
Alaska
|
Alaska Legal Services Corporation
|
Anchorage
|
$300,000
|
Alabama
|
Fair Housing Center of Northern Alabama
|
Birmingham
|
$300,000
|
California
|
Fair Housing Council of Central California
|
Fresno
|
$300,000
|
Project Sentinel Inc
|
Santa Clara
|
$300,000
|
Southern California Housing Rights Center
|
Los Angeles
|
$300,000
|
Bay Area Legal Aid
|
Oakland
|
$300,000
|
Fair Housing Advocates of Northern California
|
San Rafael
|
$300,000
|
Inland Mediation Board
|
Ontario
|
$300,000
|
Legal Aid Society of San Diego, Inc.
|
San Diego
|
$300,000
|
District of Columbia
|
National Fair Housing Alliance
|
Washington
|
$300,000
|
National Community Reinvestment Coalition
|
Washington
|
$300,000
|
Equal Rights Center
|
Washington
|
$300,000
|
Delaware
|
Community Legal Aid Society, Inc.
|
Wilmington
|
$300,000
|
Florida
|
Fair Housing Continuum, Inc.
|
Rockledge
|
$300,000
|
Jacksonville Area Legal Aid, Inc.
|
Jacksonville
|
$299,980
|
Housing Opportunities Project for Excellence, Inc.
|
Miami
|
$300,000
|
Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, Inc.
|
West Palm Beach
|
$300,000
|
Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, Inc.
|
Daytona Beach
|
$300,000
|
Hawaii
|
Legal Aid Society of Hawaii
|
Honolulu
|
$300,000
|
Illinois
|
South Suburban Housing Center
|
Homewood
|
$300,000
|
H.O.P.E. Inc d/b/a HOPE Fair Housing Center
|
Wheaton
|
$300,000
|
Open Communities
|
Winnetka
|
$295,510
|
Prairie State Legal Services, Inc.
|
Rockford
|
$300,000
|
Access Living of Metropolitan Chicago
|
Chicago
|
$300,000
|
Chicago Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Inc.
|
Chicago
|
$300,000
|
Indiana
|
Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, Inc.
|
Indianapolis
|
$300,000
|
Kentucky
|
Lexington Fair Housing Council, Inc.
|
Lexington
|
$300,000
|
Louisiana
|
Greater New Orleans Fair Housing Action Center, Inc.
|
New Orleans
|
$300,000
|
Massachusetts
|
Suffolk University
|
Boston
|
$299,989
|
|
Community Legal Aid, Inc.
|
Worcester
|
$300,000
|
Massachusetts Fair Housing Center Inc.
|
Holyoke
|
$300,000
|
SouthCoast Fair Housing, Inc.
|
New Bedford
|
$300,000
|
Maine
|
Pine Tree Legal Assistance
|
Portland
|
$300,000
|
Michigan
|
Fair Housing Center of West Michigan
|
Grand Rapids
|
$300,000
|
Fair Housing Center of Southwest Michigan
|
Kalamazoo
|
$300,000
|
Fair Housing Center of Metropolitan Detroit
|
Detroit
|
$300,000
|
Fair Housing Center of Southeastern Michigan
|
Ann Arbor
|
$300,000
|
Legal Services of Eastern Michigan
|
Flint
|
$300,000
|
Minnesota
|
Mid-Minnesota Legal Assistance
|
Minneapolis
|
$300,000
|
Missouri
|
Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council
|
St. Louis
|
$300,000
|
Mississippi
|
Mississippi Center for Justice
|
Jackson
|
$300,000
|
Housing Education and Economic Development, Inc.
|
Jackson
|
$233,538
|
Montana
|
Montana Fair Housing, Inc.
|
Butte
|
$300,000
|
North Carolina
|
Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc.
|
Raleigh
|
$300,000
|
North Dakota
|
High Plains Fair Housing Center
|
Grand Forks
|
$205,000
|
Nebraska
|
Family Housing Advisory Services, Incorporated
|
Omaha
|
$300,000
|
New Jersey
|
Fair Housing Council of Northern New Jersey
|
Hackensack
|
$300,000
|
Nevada
|
Silver State Fair Housing Council
|
Reno
|
$300,000
|
New York
|
Housing Opportunities Made Equal, Inc.
|
Buffalo
|
$300,000
|
Fair Housing Justice Center, Inc.
|
Long Island City
|
$300,000
|
Brooklyn Legal Services (formerly South Brooklyn Legal Svcs)
|
Brooklyn
|
$300,000
|
CNY Fair Housing, Inc.
|
Syracuse
|
$300,000
|
Legal Assistance of Western New York, Inc.
|
Rochester
|
$300,000
|
Long Island Housing Services, Inc.
|
Bohemia
|
$300,000
|
Ohio
|
Fair Housing Resource Center, Inc.
|
Painesville
|
$300,000
|
Fair Housing Contact Service, Inc.
|
Akron
|
$300,000
|
Fair Housing Opportunities of NW Ohio, Inc.
|
Toledo
|
$300,000
|
Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Greater Cincinnati, Inc.
|
Cincinnati
|
$300,000
|
Housing Research & Advocacy Center
|
Cleveland
|
$300,000
|
Oklahoma
|
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Inc.
|
Oklahoma City
|
$300,000
|
Metropolitan Fair Housing Council of Oklahoma, Inc.
|
Oklahoma City
|
$300,000
|
Oregon
|
Fair Housing Council of Oregon
|
Portland
|
$300,000
|
Pennsylvania
|
Fair Housing Council of Suburban Philadelphia, Inc.
|
Fort Washington
|
$300,000
|
|
Fair Housing Rights Center in Southeastern Pennsylvania
|
Philadelphia
|
$300,000
|
Southwestern Pennsylvania Legal Services, Inc.
|
Washington
|
$300,000
|
Fair Housing Partnership of Greater Pittsburgh
|
Pittsburgh
|
$300,000
|
Tennessee
|
West Tennessee Legal Services, Inc.
|
Jackson
|
$300,000
|
Texas
|
North Texas Fair Housing Center
|
Dallas
|
$300,000
|
San Antonio Fair Housing Council, Inc.
|
San Antonio
|
$300,000
|
Austin Tenants' Council
|
Austin
|
$300,000
|
Greater Houston Fair Housing Center, Inc.
|
Houston
|
$300,000
|
Utah
|
Disability Law Center
|
Salt Lake City
|
$282,830
|
Virginia
|
Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia, Inc.
|
Richmond
|
$300,000
|
Vermont
|
Vermont Legal Aid, Inc.
|
Burlington
|
$300,000
|
Washington
|
Fair Housing Center of Washington
|
Tacoma
|
$300,000
|
Northwest Fair Housing Alliance
|
Spokane
|
$300,000
|
Wisconsin
|
Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council
|
Milwaukee
|
$300,000
|
|