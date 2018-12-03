LenderClose, a digital lending platform for credit unions and community banks, has hired two associates to its team, naming Erika DeMers sales associate and David Stiennon senior front-end developer.



Earlier this year, the company secured from Next Level Ventures, a venture capital company that invests in promising Iowa-based companies. When it announced the capital infusion, LenderClose said it would use the investment to hire 25 new employees by the end of 2019.

The new hires are part of that mission.



DeMers joined the company from Collins Community Credit Union in Des Moines. In her new role, she will be responsible for handling onboarding for LenderClose clients, managing client training and overseeing the implementation of the LenderClose platform with the company’s partners.

Stiennon worked previously for Ameriprise Financial Services in Minneapolis as the lead front-end developer. He will be working closely with LenderClose Director of Technology Dan Davis and Principal Engineer Michael Kroher, the company said.

