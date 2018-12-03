Jeffrey Taylor, co-founder and managing director at Mphasis Digital Risk, has had a banner year at Mphasis. In the last year, Mphasis rolled out its digital mortgage platform LoanFx, joining the fight on the frontlines of the push for innovation in the mortgage industry.

Under Taylor’s leadership, Mphasis has been able to garner a major partnership with CitiMortgage through which LoanFx is now integrated with all of CitiMortgage’s digital channels.

The new technology allows clients to go from mortgage application to underwriting to approval in as little as 20 minutes. The system provides real-time updates through the process to loan officers, their clients and their realtors and drastically cuts the time spent in the entire mortgage process.

This year, Taylor also made major hires to bolster its diligence services division in anticipation of growing demand from asset managers for mortgage-linked securities and lenders’ need to assess the quality of their loan portfolios.

Taylor’s modus operandi is to cultivate a company culture that fosters the highest level of team work in the pursuit of absolute excellence.

Taylor is passionate about the entrepreneurial spirt, searching for what is worth taking risks and pursuing those things.

Whenever he speaks to young people, he tells them they need to believe in themselves and pursue big goals. He believes that when you find something you are passionate about, it is important to believe in yourself enough to take an entrepreneurial risk to chase success in that passion.

What has been your secret to success?

“The “secret” to my success is less a secret than a time-tested formula: It’s searching for what you’re passionate about and believing in yourself enough to take entrepreneurial risk.”