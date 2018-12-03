Adam Saab is responsible for operating the third largest subservicing company in the US.

Saab is a veteran of the mortgage industry, holding positions such as dirictor and senior vice president of operations at Citi Bank and senior vice president of operations at PNC.

At LoanCare, Saab helped increase business and products serviced to more than 1.2 million loans. As the COO, he also re-engineered the organization’s structure, while recruiting and developing key leaders to set LoanCare up for success.

Sponsor Content

So what did some of those changes look like? Saab made LoanCare a place with a defined company culture; it became a better place to work through a relaxed dress code, work from home opportunities and ongoing leadership communication that everyone finds fun and engaging.

Saab said self-reflection led to his professional approach: “One of the most important leadership lessons is realizing you’re not the most important or the most intelligent person in the room at all times,” he said.

On the more technical side, Saab helped to transfer an already regulatory compliant company, to better ingest more complex products with heightened regulatory and compliance requirements. He also improved client communication and responsiveness to issues through direct access to senior leadership, resulting in feedback from some clients that “LoanCare is quickly becoming best in class.”

Saab also opened a third servicing location, hiring “top notch talent.”

What has been your secret to success?

“My success is identifying my areas of opportunity and surrounding myself with the right leaders to fill those gaps. I learned early in my career that I don’t have to be an expert in all things that I do. If I have the right team, together we can accomplish great things.”