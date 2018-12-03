Since joining Calyx in 1997, Sung Park has made significant technology contributions to the mortgage industry, developing many tools for consumers.

As the senior vice president of product development at Calyx Software, Park was responsible for the design and development of Calyx’s premiere origination system Point, which has grown to host more than 60,000 users.

Park also led the development of the company’s WebConnect platform, which enables brokers and bankers to send and receive loan data with a network of interfaced service providers without leaving its Point platform.

He also managed the team that developed Path, Calyx’s dynamic, cloud-based LOS designed for mid-tier to large, enterprise-level financial institutions.

Over the last year, Park has led the design and development of Calyx’s newest solution, an interview platform called Zip. Since Zip launched in February 2018, the product has been adopted by mortgage professionals across 45 states, boasting a 76% completion rate for borrower loan interviews.

The solution allows potential borrowers to start the loan application process online or via any mobile device. It also answers questions about users’ unique situations, improving borrower experience and helping loan originators better understand borrowers’ preferences.

By using Zip, brokers and lenders can level the playing field with enterprise-level, online lenders and do so at a fraction of the cost.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Know your strengths and weaknesses. Build a team that excels in areas where you may not, learn from them and enable them to succeed. Do not cap your team at your own limitations.”