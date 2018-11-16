News Corp, which owns Move and operates Realtor.com, recently announced that Tracey Fellows has been appointed as the president of global digital real estate.

“Tracey has driven the rapid expansion of the digital real estate business in Australia and Asia and we believe her leadership internationally will ensure that all of our digital property companies realize their extraordinary potential,” Chief Executive of News Corp Robert Thomson said. “She is an inspiring leader who is able to bring out the best in teams and in individuals.”

Fellows will resign from her position as the chief executive officer of REA Group, but will remain a director on the behalf of News Corp, the company said in a press release.

Sponsor Content

“Audiences, revenue and profits at REA Group have all expanded significantly during Tracey’s tenure as CEO,” Thomson said. “She has been an irrepressible innovator and has led the company into intelligent adjacencies, such as financial services and property data, which have broadened the revenue base and built a platform for future growth.”

Beginning in January 2019, Fellows will be based at News Corp’s New York headquarters, dividing her time among the company’s digital real estate assets.

As president of global digital real estate, Fellows will oversee all of News Corp’s digital real estate interests for Move, the majority ownership of REA Group, including iProperty, PropTiger and Housing.com.

Fellows said she’s excited to take on the new position while also continuing her work with the REA Group.

“It has been an absolute privilege working with the team and the Board at REA Group,” Fellows said. “It’s one of the exciting things about the opportunity; it allows me to take on a new challenge while continuing to work alongside these incredible people – all in an industry I am so passionate about. I feel very fortunate. There could not be a more exciting time for a role like this.”

“I’m really looking forward to working with Ryan and the team at Realtor.com and our talented people around the world with the aim of creating amazing property experiences for consumers globally," Fellows continued. "There is no doubt that there are some interesting opportunities to broaden our international reach and serve more people.”

Thomson said the company is capitalizing its success in the digital real estate industry, and Fellows is the right person for the job.

“We are keen to capitalize on our sterling success in digital real estate by driving even faster growth in our existing businesses, such as realtor.com where Ryan O’Hara and his team have successfully transformed the business, and in seeking out new investment opportunities,” Thomson continued. “Tracey is the perfect person to deliver on both of those imperatives for our company and our investors.”