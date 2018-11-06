The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced its new 2019 multifamily lending caps for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on Tuesday.

The caps, which are based on the FHFA’s projections for the overall size of the 2019 multifamily originations market, will be set at $35 billion for each enterprise, the same as the year before.

The agency explained it expects multifamily originations to remain flat compared to 2018. In setting the caps, FHFA also considers multifamily market estimates developed by industry participants and analysts.

Previously, the FHFA would review its estimates for the multifamily market size each quarter and adjust the caps if necessary. However, if the FHFA determines the market is smaller that it projected it will not reduce the caps.

The FHFA announced the caps Tuesday in order to all stakeholders enough time to plan for their 2019 business. The agency will provide more information on the role the GSEs will play in the multifamily market when it releases its 2019 Scorecard.

The multifamily lending caps are intended to further FHFA’s strategic goal that the enterprises provide liquidity for the multifamily market without impeding the participation of private capital. Because market support for affordable multifamily housing has historically been limited, FHFA will continue to exclude from the 2019 caps certain loans in the affordable and underserved market segments.

For 2019, FHFA is making the following changes to these excluded categories: