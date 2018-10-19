Berkadia announced Friday that Tom Genetti has been appointed as managing director for its mortgage banking team.

Genetti will be based out of the firm’s Birmingham office, and report directly to Senior Managing Director Richard Levine.

“The Southeast remains one of the strongest multifamily markets,” said Levine. “In Birmingham in particular, strong job growth and sustained rental demand have kept occupancy rates and effective rents high, making it especially attractive.”

Sponsor Content

“Tom’s knowledge of Birmingham and the entire Southeast, and his origination experience, make him an invaluable addition to Berkadia and an established resource for clients looking to finance projects in the region," Levine continued.

Genetti previously served as senior vice president at BBVA,where he originated in excess of $1 billion in mortgage loan originations, according to the company.

Genetti also served as a senior vice president at Grandbridge RE Capital, originating commercial mortgage loans for life companies, conduits and GSEs.

“While at BBVA, I worked closely with senior leaders at Berkadia, managing permanent loan products,” Genetti said. “I was impressed with the organization’s leadership, origination platform and loan servicing expertise. In joining Berkadia’s mortgage banking team, I’m eager to expand our penetration in the Southeast and to bring unmatched debt solutions and exceptional service to a new client base.”

Earlier this year, Berkadia also brought Laura Saull Smith on its team, appointing her as managing director.

This move added to the firm’s expertise in providing financing insured by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to owners of multifamily and healthcare properties.

Need help getting hired or looking to hire? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros.