Berkadia hired Laura Saull Smith as managing director to add expertise to the firm in providing financing insured by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to owners of multifamily and healthcare properties.

“When it comes to HUD financing, there are few in the industry with the knowledge and experience to match Laura,” said Berkadia Senior Vice President and Head of Affordable Housing and HUD Production Steve Ervin said in a statement.

“Berkadia is a leading HUD lender and we pride ourselves on constantly expanding our services to meet the ever-changing needs of clients and evolving goals of HUD. Laura and her team add to our considerable expertise and will allow us to reach more high-quality owners and developers,” he added.

Saull Smith has more than 30 years of experience in the industry. She specializes in national HUD multifamily and healthcare financing, primarily under the LEAN and MAP insured programs through HUD.

Prior to joining Berkadia, Saull Smith was senior director at Love Funding, where she handled national multifamily and healthcare loan originations.

Saull Smith is a member of several industry organizations including the Mortgage Bankers Association, the National Apartment Association, the Home Builder’s Association, National Council on Seniors Housing, National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care and the American Senior Housing Association.

Also joining Berkadia are her team members Ann Bolen and Susan Bealmear. Bolen brings an affordable housing background and spent 27 years at the Virginia Housing Development Agency. Bealmear has an accounting background with experience working for the Federal Reserve Bank.