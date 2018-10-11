ComplianceEase, a provider of automated compliance solutions, has named Sanjay Tibrewal vice president of product management.

In his new role, Tibrewal will oversee the roadmap and execution of the company’s mortgage compliance and risk management products, which includes ComplianceAnalyzer with TRID Monitor.

Tibrewal created GroupTrac, a mobile app that lets users to organize social activities. He worked previously for TiVo, where he was head of ads product management, engineering and business development, and for ServiceLive, where he created programs to connect customers to independent contractors.

“We’re pleased to have Sanjay on the ComplianceEase team,” said John Vong, president of ComplianceEase. “His entrepreneurial spirit combined with his technological expertise will allow us to develop and deliver the solutions that our clients need to be successful and compliant.”