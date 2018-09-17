Dominion Due Diligence Group hired Jenn Krieher as housing preservation manager.

In her new role, she will provide technical assistance for Rental Assistance Demonstration and Special Applications Center Section 18 programs as well as overseeing portfolio-wide reviews for the firm’s public housing authority clients.

Krieher will manage the Dominion’s relationships with PHAs and their development teams, performing RAD transaction liaison and owner representative services for clients.

“I’ve known Jenn for the past eight years and am thrilled to have her on board here at D3G. Her talent, and especially her HUD experience, will add to our unprecedented affordable housing knowledge,” Dominion Due Diligence Group President Rob Hazelton said in a statement.

Prior to joining Dominion, Krieher worked at the Department of Housing and Urban Development where she was part of the Office of Recapitalization.