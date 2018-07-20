Planet Home Lending announced this week that Mike McChesney has joined the company as its new chief information officer.

An industry veteran with more than three decades of experience, McChesney is an expert in developing tactical-edge platforms that deliver high-quality mortgage customer experiences.

“His strong mix of business, operations, and technology expertise across originations, capital markets, and servicing will allow us to differentiate at a time of tremendous opportunity in the industry,” said Michael Dubeck, Planet Home Lending president and CEO.

McChesney previously served as an executive director at ServiceLink, where he developed and launched an award-winning appraisal technology platform. He has also previously worked for companies including KPMG, IBM, Chase Manhattan Mortgage and GMAC.

“Planet is uniquely positioned to capitalize on market opportunities because it has a very deep, experienced management team, a balanced business model with an existing, profitable servicing business, a growing origination franchise, and committed funding partners that enable us to move quickly when we see new market opportunities,” McChesney said.