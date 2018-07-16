Fannie Mae named former Barclays CEO Antony Jenkins to its board of directors to help guide the government-sponsored enterprise in the realm of emerging technologies.

“Antony is a highly respected and knowledgeable business leader. He is a great addition to our board of directors at a time of exciting innovation and technological opportunity in housing,” Fannie Mae President and CEO Timothy Mayopoulos said in a statement.

“Antony’s broad financial services experience and strong fintech and digital technology expertise will complement the deep experience of the board as we work to address today’s affordable housing issues. We are fortunate to benefit from Antony’s capabilities as we use technology to open up new mortgage and rental options for America’s homeowners and renters,” he added.

Jenkins is the founder and executive chair of 10x Future Technologies, a company that is building a digital banking platform designed to redefine how banks operate and how they engage with their customers. Jenkins served as group CEO and a member of the board of directors at Barclays PLC from 2012 to 2015 and was a member of its group executive committee from 2009 to 2015.

Prior to that, he held roles at Barclays including CEO of its retail and business banking division and CEO for the bank's Barclaycard Global Operation. Jenkins has also served in various roles at Citigroup during his career, holding positions including executive vice president of Citibrands, executive vice president of U.S. Hispanic, global and strategic delivery and CEO of eConsumer and CEO of c2it, Citigroup’s Internet payment initiative.

“We are very pleased to welcome Antony to the Fannie Mae Board of Directors,” Egbert Perry, Fannie Mae chairman of the board, said in a statement.

“With his leadership of one of the world’s largest banks and his experience founding an important digital technology firm, he has a keen ability to identify and develop emerging technology opportunities and to bring valuable and practical insights to Fannie Mae.”