PointServ, a provider of financial data services, recently announced the appointment of four vice presidents to its newly formed business development division.

Those joining the team include Reese Milner as senior vice president of business development, and DJ Wilson, Corwin Sanchez and Anthony DePaola as vice presidents of business development.

“PointServ is excited to welcome this new ambitious team. We believe their unique backgrounds coupled with strong performance records will be a great addition to the company,” PointServ Co-Founder and CTO Iavor Boyanov said in a statement.

Milner will be heading the new division. Prior to working with PointServ, Milner served as CFO at Provident Mortgage Trust and was the senior vice president of investor accounting at Provident Funding. The company says Milner will be responsible for managing, designing and executing the branding, positioning and expansion of its client base.

Wilson previously served as the subservicing department manager for Provident Funding Associates and was project manager for a SaaS organization. Wilson is tasked with leading and executing the go-to-market strategy for PointServ.

Sanchez previously managed operations at Provident Mortgage Trust and brings with him a wealth of project management experience. PointServ says he will play a critical role in defining and executing the strategic operations involved with branding and market positioning.

DePaola has 10 years of experience in the mortgage industry and will be expanding PointServ’s client development outreach initiative.