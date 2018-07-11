CoreLogic and its subsidiary The Columbia Institute are launching an appraiser training program. The impetus behind the program is to bolster the ranks of appraisers in the nation with tech-savvy talent from diverse backgrounds.

“TCI intends to offer several trainee classes annually across the country in areas identified with the greatest need,” CoreLogic Executive, Valuation Solutions, Vicki Chenault said in a statement.

“Qualifying education necessary for licensure will be delivered by TCI, online and in the classroom. In addition to the education requirements, TCI will develop the trainees holistically by adding components of advanced skill building such as service principles, data and analytics to build the competencies necessary for success,” she added.

CoreLogic will bring a tech and data focus to the program that TCI believes will improve the efficiency of appraisals. According to its release, TCI expects this program to increase the number of appraisers in line with market demands.

The program will target early career talent and military veterans to bring diversity and new talent into the industry, and to provide a pathway for veterans to build new careers outside of the military.