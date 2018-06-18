WEST, a Williston Financial Group recently announced the appointment of Marty Frame as chief operating officer. The move comes as WEST pushes to create industry-leading technology to streamline and integrate the real estate process.

“We are very excited to have Marty join our team,” CEO of Williston Financial Group Steve Ozonian said. “It’s rare to find someone with such great perspective and knowledge about all things real estate, but Marty is that guy. His expertise will be critical in helping WEST accomplish its goals of creating a new direction for real estate technology.”

Frame will focus on strategic mergers and acquisitions, product development, project coordination and all general operational activities for WEST.

“I’ve known Steve since I worked for him at REALTOR.com and I’ve followed WEST’s success over the years,” Frame said. “This is the perfect time to join the company and I’m excited by the incredible opportunity to create truly revolutionary products for the real estate industry leveraging the WEST platform.”

Prior to WEST, Frame was president of Realtors Property Resource, a general manager of Cyberhomes.com for Fidelity National Financial and Lender Processing Services, and was formerly the chief technology officer of REALTOR.com for Move, Inc.

