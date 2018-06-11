Plaza Home Mortgage, a full-service national lender that offers wholesale, correspondent, renovation, and reverse mortgages, announced this week that it promoted Michael Fontaine to serve as the company’s chief operating officer.

Fontaine previously served as Plaza’s chief financial officer and will maintain that role going forward in addition to his newly added responsibilities as COO.

In his new roles, Fontaine will oversee day-to-day operations of Plaza’s businesses nationally, strategic initiatives and financial management, and will report directly to Plaza President and CEO Kevin Parra.

In a release, Parra touted Fontaine’s wealth of experience and importance to the company as reasons for his promotion.

“With the growth track that we are on as a company, moving Mike into this new combined role was an obvious solution to meet our needs,” Parra said.

“He has been with us for nearly 15 years in a leadership capacity, and has been a critical player in the success of Plaza,” Parra added. “We know that he has the experience, skills and vision to continue helping Plaza grow, as it has been proven time and time again.”

Fontaine said that he is ready for the challenge of the new position.

“It is truly an exciting time to be at Plaza. Our commitment to providing robust wholesale and correspondent programs and outstanding client service is what Plaza is all about,” Fontaine said. “I look forward to continue working with our seasoned team of associates as Plaza continues on its path toward success.”