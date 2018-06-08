Redfin is expanding its Redfin Mortgage operations to Georgia, making the Peach State the seventh that the company has expanded its mortgage operations to since entering the space last year.

Redfin Mortgage is currently available in Texas, Illinois, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Virginia and Minnesota. Each of the markets has access to Redfin’s fixed-rate and adjustable-rate conforming mortgages, as well as jumbo loans, along with fully underwritten pre-approvals

Redfin Mortgage also offers 30-day closing guarantee, and if it is unable to fund a mortgage within 30 days, the company will give the homebuyer a $1,000 credit toward closing costs, subject to certain terms and conditions, according to the company.

"The Redfin Mortgage 30-day closing guarantee gives homebuyers an edge in the current real estate market driven by low inventory and strong competition," Head of Redfin Mortgage Jason Bateman said. "By earning the seller's confidence that the sale will close on time, offers from buyers with a Redfin Mortgage pre-approval letter will stand out from the crowd in a bidding war."