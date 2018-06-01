Jenney Shen is vice president, customer delivery team and currently leads the “ONE” customer delivery team – supporting Fannie Mae’s most critical customers across the Ohio Valley and Northeast regions. She currently leads some of Fannie Mae’s largest accounts and holds a strong track record for delivering high quality service to her customers.

Net Promoter Scores for Shen’s accounts jumped from 37 to 51 in 2017, one of the largest jumps for any customer delivery team. She also strives to create an excellent work environment for her team. She currently has one of the highest internal employee satisfaction scores of all customer delivery team leads. Shen is also the architect behind two primary tools that the customer facing teams use to monitor lenders’ credit risk and profile. She created a framework for the single-family business to understand how the customers contribute to Fannie Mae’s business and trade-offs it makes in business decisions.

WHAT’S THE BEST PIECE OF ADVICE YOU’VE EVER RECEIVED?

Invest in your team. If you get the team right, everything will work. When you move up the management ladder, you rely on your team to execute everyday tasks. Make sure you have the right people for the job. After you get the right people, make sure they are happy. A happy, competent team can accomplish anything.