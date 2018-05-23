The shakeup in the C-suite at Impac Mortgage Holdings continues. After 14 years with the company, Impac Mortgage Holdings Chief Financial Officer Todd Taylor is stepping down to pursue other professional opportunities.

“On behalf of the company and our board of directors, I want to thank Todd for his financial leadership and many contributions during his 14 years with the company, and his tenure as CFO the last 10 years. We wish him success in his new endeavors,” said Impac Mortgage Holdings President George Mangiaracina in a statement.

In Taylor’s stead, Brian Kuelbs has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Kuelbs is joining Impac from BANC of California where he served as chief investment officer for a little under three years. Prior to BANC of California, Kuelbs held CFO positions at Home Point Capital and Aurora Bank FSB.

“Brian is the latest addition to the new senior leadership team of the company, his hire further demonstrates our ability to attract high caliber industry professionals. Brian brings expert capabilities across a wide range of disciplines aligned with our future growth strategies within capital markets, structured and corporate finance, treasury optimization and public and private alternative investment vehicles. Brian and I have worked across the table from each other since the early 1990s, and I am pleased to finally be working alongside him,” Mangiaracina said of his company’s new CFO in a statement.

To smooth the transtion, Taylor will remain with Impac through the end of June.

“I’m honored to join the Impac team and look forward to helping to drive the implementation of the senior management’s vision for the company. Impac offers a unique opportunity to build a market leading real estate finance company delivering exceptional customer experience and value for our shareholders,” Kuelbs said in a statement.