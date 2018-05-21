As of today, eXp World Holdings is trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker EXPI. It is currently trading at $18.00, up $0.64 on the day.

The company’s claim to fame is that it is the largest single-owned real estate brokerage in North America.

“Today marks a special day in the history of eXp Realty. Our move to Nasdaq is a continuation of almost nine years of iterating around the long-term value proposition for real estate professionals.  eXp World Holdings CEO, Chairman and Founder Glenn Sanford said in a statement.

“We are proud of our ability to be able to deliver on our promise to our agents, brokers, staff and shareholders who have believed in our vision over the years.”